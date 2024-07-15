The Fun Ways Shoppers Give Costco Sheets Cakes A Glow Up
If you need an affordable cake that is big enough for a party or large gathering, Costco has you covered. A basic Costco sheet cake costs just $24.99 and includes a whopping 48 servings. It's a dream come true right? Well, yes, but there is one caveat — it looks like a simple cake, without too much decoration or added aesthetic. However, if you're willing to put in some effort, you can make the cake look even more impressive with a few tricks — plenty of Costco shoppers have already started giving their cakes a glow-up.
For example, you can carefully remove the decorative frosting around the edges, saving it for later, and then decorate the cake in a more festive way. One TikTok user, Sprinkles For Breakfast, used parchment paper to cut out the number of the birthday being celebrated, then covered the cake in sprinkles. To finish, they removed the parchment paper and used the extra frosting to decorate the number and the cake border.
@sprinklesforbreakfast
Everyone loves a good Costco Cake Glow Up! And this one is super easy. It just required @Sweets Indeed mermaid sugar sprinkles, parchmanrt paper and a piping bag & tip! What do you think? #costcocake #costco #cakeglowup #cakemakeover
The parchment paper idea can be used for any number, of course, but also for a message such as "Happy Birthday" or "Congratulations" and so on. Further, you can use another flavor of frosting that you buy separately for the top, or use food dye to make the frosting that comes on the cake more fun and exciting.
Other ways to upgrade the Costco sheet cake
You can also use the sheet cake to create a two-layer cake. Again, start by removing the decorative frosting on the top — but save it, in case you want to use it later. Then, use round cake boards to cut out two cake layers, one bigger than the other (the smaller one will sit on top). From there, decorate the cake to your liking. Feel free to incorporate sprinkles, cookie crumbs, any type of frosting, or even breakfast cereal for decoration — and check out our list of cake decorating tips to help you craft the perfect cake.
This method will also yield extra cake pieces from the trimming around the round cutouts. You can cut these into small squares and stick toothpicks in them to make mini cake samples for anyone at the party who wants a bite of sweetness without having a full piece.
You can also use the sheet cake as a way to practice the scallop technique or try your hand at making flowers made of frosting. Or, adorn the dessert with fruit for a fresher take on the sheet cake.