The Fun Ways Shoppers Give Costco Sheets Cakes A Glow Up

If you need an affordable cake that is big enough for a party or large gathering, Costco has you covered. A basic Costco sheet cake costs just $24.99 and includes a whopping 48 servings. It's a dream come true right? Well, yes, but there is one caveat — it looks like a simple cake, without too much decoration or added aesthetic. However, if you're willing to put in some effort, you can make the cake look even more impressive with a few tricks — plenty of Costco shoppers have already started giving their cakes a glow-up.

For example, you can carefully remove the decorative frosting around the edges, saving it for later, and then decorate the cake in a more festive way. One TikTok user, Sprinkles For Breakfast, used parchment paper to cut out the number of the birthday being celebrated, then covered the cake in sprinkles. To finish, they removed the parchment paper and used the extra frosting to decorate the number and the cake border.

The parchment paper idea can be used for any number, of course, but also for a message such as "Happy Birthday" or "Congratulations" and so on. Further, you can use another flavor of frosting that you buy separately for the top, or use food dye to make the frosting that comes on the cake more fun and exciting.