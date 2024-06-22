Breakfast Cereal Is The Easy And Fun Way To Decorate Your Next Cake

You certainly don't need to be a professional to bake a cake that is worthy of an Instagram post. With a bit of culinary creativity and a touch of childlike whimsy, you can turn your freshly cooled cake into a masterpiece using your favorite cereals. Though the combination of cake and cereal may sound surprising, the visual effect is an impressive one that will leave dinner guests marveling at your decorating resourcefulness.

The world of cereals offers a variety of shapes, colors, flavors, and textures to explore, so you won't soon tire of this quick hack. After covering your cake with a substantial layer of frosting, you can press the cereal pieces lightly onto the cake's sides to create uniform designs or simply sprinkle cereal on top of the surface. The sprinkle-bath technique can also apply here, as you can submerge a frosted cake into a bucket of cereal and pull out a cake that you simply can't wait to slice into.