A Fun 'Sprinkle Bath' Will Create Dazzling Cakes Every Time

If you're a creative baker who appreciates the pleasing aesthetic of treats covered in colorful sprinkles, we a fun decorating hack for you. Instead of dripping the whimsical candied sprinkles across the surface of your cakes by hand, consider bathing your next culinary project in a bowl filled with the colorful decorations. A bath of sprinkles will eliminate the need to coat and press sprinkles into the sides of your cupcakes, and you'll pull out an evenly coated treat that is not only impressive to look at but also to serve.

You'll need a container much larger than the project that you have in mind and enough sprinkles to submerge your frosted treats, but the satisfying result is sure to be worth it. Should you not have a bowl or bucket large enough to fill with packages of sprinkles, you can try a sprinkle bath for a more manageable project. Glazed homemade donuts and vanilla buttercream frosted cupcakes can be easily placed into a smaller pail filled with sprinkles, and the vibrant pieces will easily stick to the surface you've created. Simply press the sprinkles lightly into the sides of your sweet creations to fix and get ready to present an Instagram-worthy dessert to the guests gathered at your party.