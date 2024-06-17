The Scallop Technique Is One Of The Easiest Ways To Decorate A Cake

Decorating a cake worthy of an Instagram update doesn't need to be a stressful undertaking. No professional skill is required, and you don't need to rush to the store in search of special equipment or cake-decorating paraphernalia. If you have a piping bag for your classic vanilla buttercream icing, great, if not, you can use a plastic baggie and a simple dinner spoon to create a cake that looks just as impressive as it tastes.

You may want to practice on an alternate surface before making designs directly onto your cooled cake. To make cute crescent shapes with your icing, pipe an even, round blob using either a piping bag or a cut plastic baggie. Once this shape is made, you will press the center of this small dollop of icing down to flatten half of the icing into a moon-like indentation. Create coherency in your design by placing these shapes next to each other in a row along the edge of your cake, or sprinkle the scalloped designs haphazardly across and around your classic red velvet cake.