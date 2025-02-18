Popular Costco Bakery Goods: What To Store In The Refrigerator

Across the globe, Costco is known for its amazing bakery, full of all sorts of pastries, cakes, and cookies. Additionally, Costco's bakery offers a variety of breads, from bagels to baguettes and, of course, our favorite: the rustic Italian loaf. The catch is, most of these items come in bulk packages that take up a lot of real estate in our homes. Since many of us struggle with limited fridge space, it's good to know which baked goodies must be refrigerated and which can sit just fine on our kitchen counters at room temperature.

Advertisement

It may surprise you to know that most items from the warehouse's bakery do just fine when stored properly outside of the refrigerator in a cool, dry space. Some baked goodies, like sandwich bread, can actually go stale faster in the refrigerator. With bread, after a few days and up to one week on the counter, it's best to freeze it to maintain freshness if you wish to keep it for longer periods of time. But what about more buttery and moist baked goodies, like Costco's rich and fruity muffins?