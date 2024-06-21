Costco Just Dropped New Rich And Fruity Muffin Flavors To Kick Off Summer

For baked goods with tremendous taste and out-of-this-world value, it truly doesn't get any better than Costco muffins. But wait, there's more! Along with the arrival of the summer season, Costco has added two more flavors to its already stellar lineup of packaged muffins: luscious lemon raspberry and decadent butter pecan, both of which are already building a buzz. While Costco previously had a short-lived raspberry lemon flavor, this new variety looks to be a significant improvement on the prior model with the new inclusion of a streusel topping for a muffin that appears to be bursting with fruity goodness.

Costco boasts a huge selection of items as far as the eye can see. Among the fan-favorite desserts (which you can match to your zodiac sign) sold by the members-only store, Costco bakery muffins have been a long-beloved standby, multipacks of which are suitable for breakfast, snacking, gift-giving, and more. Kirkland Signature muffins typically come in packages of six and, with some regional variation, include such classic flavors as blueberry, chocolate, and lemon poppyseed among others. The muffins are grandiose and dense yet still delicately fluffy and fulfilling. The pair of summer season flavors are shaking things up in the Kirkland Signature bakery and winning the hearts and taste buds of fans all over.