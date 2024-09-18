7 Breads From Costco's Bakery, Ranked Worst To Best

Costco's bakery turns out an impressive amount of bread on a daily basis. Not every location carries the same products, but items like croissants, rolls, bagels, and baguettes are very common. So are bread loaves, which come in varieties ranging from a simple sourdough to a complex rosemary and Parmesan cheese loaf. A few of these breads live up to their artisanal titles, while others leave something to be desired. To save you the trouble of putting each product to the test, I, with a little help from my family, rounded up several products from Costco's bakery and ranked them from worst to best based on factors like flavor and texture.

I tested each of these products plain, since it's common for bread to taste better after you toast it or add a condiment. I also sampled items on the day they were purchased to ensure that they were at peak quality. This is because some breads, particularly the ones with more crust, tend to go stale quickly. Because Costco sells everything in such large quantities, you might want to consider freezing some of these items if you don't expect to finish them within a few days. Of course, you could also have all your friends over for a delicious brunch — just don't forget to invite me!