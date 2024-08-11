Ditch The Oreos And Deep Fry Bananas For A Fair-Inspired Treat
Banana splits, banana boats, banana bread ... the dessert possibilities with bananas are pretty much endless. The versatile fruit has flavors that complement many other flavors (cinnamon, chocolate, marshmallows, nutmeg, etc.) and has a structural integrity and texture that can be served hot or cold, baked or fresh. So, why not take a favorite fair food, deep-fried Oreos, and turn it into a (maybe) slightly healthier dessert by deep-frying bananas?
To make deep-fried bananas, you'll need just eight ingredients (not including toppings): bananas, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, milk, and an egg. For this recipe, we recommend sticking with firmer bananas, ones that are only slightly ripe, as this will help keep the deep-fried pieces from becoming mushy or falling apart. Once you've chosen your bananas, follow our recipe by prepping the bananas, making the batter, and deep-frying. Be sure to take special care when deep-frying, as hot oil can bubble and splatter out of the pot, especially when adding the battered bananas to the oil.
Once the bananas have fried, remove them and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to soak up the excess grease. Our recipe recommends a simple coating of confectioners' sugar as a topping, which gives the bananas the true fried Oreo experience; with the sugar on top, these bananas taste like soft, warm sweetness wrapped in a crunchy, greasy, delicious outside.
Turn deep fried bananas into your ultimate dessert
If you want or need an alternative to vegetable oil, fear not: Other oils can be swapped in for this recipe. Avocado oil is a great choice for deep frying because of its high smoke point but be prepared for a slight taste change (making the bananas a bit nutty-tasting). Peanut oil is also a decent choice and is usually cheaper than avocado oil, but it will still come with a slightly nutty taste. Soybean oil is commonly used for carnival foods like funnel cakes, so it is another option for these bites and is comparable in price to peanut oil.
While the powdered sugar topping is a delicious classic, there are many other ways to dress up these small confections. For a cinnamon-sugar spin, pat the bananas dry after they come out of the oil, then shake them in a bowl with the perfect ratio of cinnamon and sugar to create a churro-banana concoction. To go the chocolatey route, try drizzling milk or dark chocolate on top, or offer Nutella as a dipping sauce on the side. For the true American experience, follow in Elvis' footsteps by drizzling warm peanut butter on top and then sprinkling bacon bits over everything – a unique spin on the rock star's favorite sandwich. Finally, for a fruitier take, try deconstructing a classic treat with a debated origin — the banana split — complete with strawberries, cherries, pineapples, peanuts, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.