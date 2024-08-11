Ditch The Oreos And Deep Fry Bananas For A Fair-Inspired Treat

Banana splits, banana boats, banana bread ... the dessert possibilities with bananas are pretty much endless. The versatile fruit has flavors that complement many other flavors (cinnamon, chocolate, marshmallows, nutmeg, etc.) and has a structural integrity and texture that can be served hot or cold, baked or fresh. So, why not take a favorite fair food, deep-fried Oreos, and turn it into a (maybe) slightly healthier dessert by deep-frying bananas?

To make deep-fried bananas, you'll need just eight ingredients (not including toppings): bananas, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, milk, and an egg. For this recipe, we recommend sticking with firmer bananas, ones that are only slightly ripe, as this will help keep the deep-fried pieces from becoming mushy or falling apart. Once you've chosen your bananas, follow our recipe by prepping the bananas, making the batter, and deep-frying. Be sure to take special care when deep-frying, as hot oil can bubble and splatter out of the pot, especially when adding the battered bananas to the oil.

Once the bananas have fried, remove them and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to soak up the excess grease. Our recipe recommends a simple coating of confectioners' sugar as a topping, which gives the bananas the true fried Oreo experience; with the sugar on top, these bananas taste like soft, warm sweetness wrapped in a crunchy, greasy, delicious outside.