The Ideal Ratio For Perfectly Balanced Cinnamon Sugar

Cinnamon sugar is the one-stop shop ingredient for creating sweet, comforting, simple treats. It instantly adds spiced warmth and a hit of dimensional flavor without overpowering more delicate recipes — and it's easy to whip up and keep on hand. For a quick batch of cinnamon sugar that's not too strong and not too subtle, whisk together a half cup of granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon. One to four is the ultimate ratio in our book — but you can also use this ratio as a jumping-off point. Feel free to add more or less cinnamon to suit your preferred level of boldness. For a smaller batch, mix a quarter cup of sugar with 1 tablespoon of cinnamon For bulk, use 1 cup of sugar and a quarter cup of cinnamon.

Stored in an airtight plastic container or a mason jar with a lid, homemade cinnamon sugar keeps in your pantry pretty much indefinitely. If you find yourself reaching for the cinnamon sugar daily, you can store it in a salt cellar or an emptied-out spice shaker for easy access. While cinnamon sugar will never technically spoil, like any spice, the cinnamon will lose its potency over time. It could be a good idea to make smaller batches to avoid waste, like a half cup of granulated sugar with 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon. For a single serving, you could mix 1 tablespoon of sugar with three-quarters of a teaspoon of cinnamon.