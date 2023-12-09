The Ideal Ratio For Perfectly Balanced Cinnamon Sugar
Cinnamon sugar is the one-stop shop ingredient for creating sweet, comforting, simple treats. It instantly adds spiced warmth and a hit of dimensional flavor without overpowering more delicate recipes — and it's easy to whip up and keep on hand. For a quick batch of cinnamon sugar that's not too strong and not too subtle, whisk together a half cup of granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon. One to four is the ultimate ratio in our book — but you can also use this ratio as a jumping-off point. Feel free to add more or less cinnamon to suit your preferred level of boldness. For a smaller batch, mix a quarter cup of sugar with 1 tablespoon of cinnamon For bulk, use 1 cup of sugar and a quarter cup of cinnamon.
Stored in an airtight plastic container or a mason jar with a lid, homemade cinnamon sugar keeps in your pantry pretty much indefinitely. If you find yourself reaching for the cinnamon sugar daily, you can store it in a salt cellar or an emptied-out spice shaker for easy access. While cinnamon sugar will never technically spoil, like any spice, the cinnamon will lose its potency over time. It could be a good idea to make smaller batches to avoid waste, like a half cup of granulated sugar with 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon. For a single serving, you could mix 1 tablespoon of sugar with three-quarters of a teaspoon of cinnamon.
Make the recipe your own
For the most versatility, use white granulated sugar here. Brown sugar or raw turbinado would work as well, but the more unique flavor and texture of the deeper sugar varieties might limit the uses for your seasoning blend. Also, keep in mind that not all cinnamons are created equal. You can use different types of cinnamon to suit your palette. The three most popular varieties are Ceylon (tan, mildly sweet, high-quality, aka "true cinnamon"), Saigon (ultra strong, spicy, robust), and Cassia (dark, slightly bitter, most widely available type). You could even add a pinch of kosher salt to your cinnamon sugar to heighten the sweetness and round out the spice.
Roll some doughy canned biscuits in cinnamon sugar to create the ultimate breakfast pastry in one simple step. Or, shake your cinnamon sugar over gooey cinnamon rolls, cardamom buns, or coffee cake for a warming dessert or tea snack. You could even sprinkle it over a pie crust before baking. For an unforgettable brunch, use cinnamon sugar as a flavorful topping for apple pancakes, pumpkin muffins, banana pudding, French toast, Greek yogurt, or oatmeal. It's also great smeared on hot buttered toast.
Cinnamon sugar isn't just for food, either. It's just as great in beverages. Stir a spoonful into your morning cup of coffee, or use it to make a flavorful cocktail rim for a White Russian, Hot Toddy, or Chimayó.