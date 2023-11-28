Roll Canned Biscuits In Cinnamon Sugar For The Ultimate Breakfast Pastry

In theory, making homemade biscuits is a great idea. In reality, it can be tough if you have yet to perfect your recipe and are short on time. Thankfully, canned biscuits save the day when crafting fluffy pastries from scratch isn't feasible. Ready in a flash, all you need to do is remove them from their packaging and bake until they've turned golden. But, while the resulting buttery biscuits are capable of delighting taste buds, we'd be lying if we said there wasn't room for improvement. To make canned biscuits better, roll them in cinnamon sugar to add another layer of delicious depth.

Cinnamon sugar elevates boring canned biscuits like no other ingredient. In addition to giving savory-leaning biscuits a sweet edge, cinnamon sugar imparts warmly spiced nuances that amp up the treat's complexity. In fact, the ingredient adds textural variety as the presence of sugar granules give biscuits a mildly crunchy coating. Plus, the spiced sugar leaves behind an eye-catching sparkle that amps up visual appeal.

Far from complicated, making cinnamon sugar biscuits requires just a few extra minutes of prep work. After taking the dough out of the can, simply dunk it into some melted butter before coating in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. To make bite-sized snacks, you could cut the biscuits into quarters prior to rolling them in the sweet seasoning. Then, bake as you normally would. It doesn't get any easier than that!