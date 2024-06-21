Make The Easiest Banana Bread With Just 3 Ingredients

Whenever we see a pair of overripe bananas abandoned in our fruit bowl, banana bread is a pretty universal backup plan to salvage them. As bananas ripen, they get more sugary and their banana flavor shines through, making them a two-in-one sweetening and flavoring agent. To avoid the tedium of prepping and measuring wet and dry ingredients, you can simplify your banana bread recipe with the help of cake mix.

Foodie content creator and TikToker @cooking_comedy_chaos amuses us with a video demonstrating how to make banana bread with a pair of bananas, two eggs, and a box of yellow cake mix. The beauty of cake mix is that it contains all the dry ingredients you'd normally have to buy, measure out, and add to a typical banana bread recipe, including flour, sugar, and a leavening agent. A blend of eggs and bananas provides both the fat and the moisture needed for a perfectly succulent loaf. Furthermore, the leavening agent in the boxed cake mix along with the leavening properties of the eggs will make for the bounciest, fluffiest banana bread yet.

You won't have to worry about an overly dense or mushy crumb with this cake mix hack. Since you're adding the batter to a smaller loaf pan, you don't need to use the water and oil that many boxed cake mixes require. Plus, leaving out the water and oil will concentrate the flavors of the cake mix and the bananas all the more.