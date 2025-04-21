Costco S'mores Clusters: Are They A Worthwhile Snack?

Costco is a veritable wonderland of delicious food court treats, high-quality frozen meals, and bulk shopping that no competitor has fully replicated. In fact, the variety is so vast that you might find it a little overwhelming to shop in, so we at Tasting Table have decided to lend a hand and help you narrow down your picks. We've taken a look at a small sampling of sweet snacks that Costco's brand Kirkland Signature offers and ranked them from the biggest waste of money to the tastiest of treats. In our list, Costco's Caramel S'mores Clusters ranked fourth.

Our taster found this treat to be indulgently sweet and a textural smorgasbord that combined sticky caramel, a crunchy chocolate shell, and an ooey-gooey marshmallow, all wrapped up with a graham cracker-style cookie that, to the writer, was reminiscent of the biscuit bar inside of treats like Twix rather than s'mores. It has a well-balanced and tasty flavor profile where the caramel and chocolate don't drown one another out. Really, the only noted problem our taster had was the graham cracker itself. You don't really get much of that cinnamon, honeyed flavor; the biscuit is pretty lost beneath the other, stronger flavors. But as far as sweet treats go? This one's still worth snagging.