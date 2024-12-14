Make The Most Of Your Costco Haul By Going With Friend

Costco is well known for offering great prices on bulk items. However, that great deal is no longer much of a deal if you don't have the space in your home to fit those giant-sized purchases, or if you can't finish all of the food items before they go bad. One way to minimize food and other waste, and to make the most of your Costco haul, is to go shopping with a friend and split the haul so that the portions sizes are more reasonable.

Each Costco membership comes with two cards, one for the member and one for someone residing in the same household. However, having two cards in the same household doesn't really help the issue of fitting or finishing bulk items. Luckily, one of the benefits of Costco membership is that Costco members can brings up to two guests along. Once you bring along a friend or two and go in on your purchase together, then all of a sudden it does make sense to get that 12-pack of paper towels, that 60-count pack of chips, and especially that bulk fresh fruit and produce that would definitely spoil otherwise.