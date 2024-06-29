The Whole Meat You Can Find For Sale At Costco Business Centers

Costco is known for its wide variety of products available to buy in bulk, including kitchen staples many members of the warehouse retailer swear by, like parchment paper. Then there's the food, like 24-count packs of eggs and pounds and pounds of chicken breasts. At Costco Business Centers, however, you can buy whole meats that offer even more to consume compared to those large containers of ground beef that you might be used to buying at regular Costco locations.

At Costco Business Centers, shoppers have come across whole lambs for purchase. On the Costco Business Center website, whole lambs and whole goats are also available for delivery via the business services. The New Zealand lamb carcass is anywhere between 25 to 35 pounds, which is ideal for restaurants but can also help you stock up on meat in a cost-effective manner — assuming you have a freezer large enough to store it. You can also snag Australian whole goats that are a whopping 30 pounds on average. Both the whole goats and lambs are frozen products and are also certified Halal.