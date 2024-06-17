7 Meats You Should Buy At Costco And 7 You Should Avoid

Ah, Costco: The beloved wholesale warehouse held in high regard for its various high-quality, affordable products. Costco members know what we mean, and likely frequent the store for fan favorite items such as sheet cakes, rotisserie chickens, bulk toilet paper, and the famous food court. You may even have a handful of Costco shopping hacks up your sleeve if you're a loyal customer. Of course, while Costco offers amazing deals on lots of go-to meat products that are worth buying, others should be avoided when you load your grocery cart.

Now, Costco is an undoubtedly good source for many meats at bargain prices. Still, you may be better off getting some products (such as chicken party wings or pork shoulder) at a different grocery store or local butcher. Costco has also come under fire for mislabeling its meat selections, which could be a costly mistake for both the store and the customer depending on the circumstance.

With that in mind, we consulted online reviews, compared prices, and tried some of Costco's meat selections ourselves to determine which Costco meats you should stock up on — and which ones you definitely shouldn't. Here are 7 meats to buy and 7 meats to avoid at Costco.