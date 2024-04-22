What's The Deal With All The Mislabeled Meat At Costco?

Costco doesn't operate like other big box stores, and that's the appeal. Sure, you have to fork over a membership fee, but that gets you access to a stunning array of products that are usually at huge savings — and don't forget those hot dogs that never go up in price. This has all led to a sort of opaque mystique to the Costco pricing system. People wonder how it arrives at the prices it does, and if they've perchance met with a mistake. In no department has that been more apparent of late than Costco's meat department, which has always been lauded for its selection and values. That said, it seems something fishy is going on, and it has set tongues wagging.

Across the many Subreddits dedicated to subjects like Costco and steak, customers have been posting astonishing deals in an effort to advise others to claim the same or seemingly to make sure they're not in some sort of simulation. Angus tri-tip steaks have been marked down by $4.50 per pound to a shocking total of $2.99 a pound. A large slab of beef back ribs was weighed at 0.01 pounds for a mind-blowing total of $0.04 at the rate of $4.49 per pound. And some pricey lamb racks that normally retail for $12.99 per pound came in at only $4.99 per pound when they got slapped with a label for boneless pork belly.