7 Costco Kirkland Brand Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

Costco offers tons of bulk food items, like fruit, meat, and fish, but what does the frozen section look like? As someone with a toddler, I know how important convenience can be. Freezer meals are a fantastic way to get food on the table when you don't have time or certain ingredients to make a home-cooked meal. If you're buying in larger quantities for a family, Costco can be a good option to save some dollars; all of these meals are a cost-effective dinner option compared to going out to eat for a similar meal.

However, as I walked the freezer aisles in the warehouse, I soon realized there wasn't much of a selection when it came to Kirkland brand frozen food. Therefore, this list of Kirkland-branded frozen fare is pretty short. There were a couple of additional pizza options than the two included in this list, but I picked a duo that were distinct enough from each other to give variety.

In my taste test, I considered factors like taste, texture, presentation, preparation, and price for each meal, and also considered if the dish delivered on its advertised qualities. Some items were delicious and others missed the mark. Keep reading to find out which made the top spot.