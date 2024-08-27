How Do Costco's Frozen Chicken Bakes Compare To The Food Court Version?

At my Costco in the San Diego area, the frozen chicken bake costs $13.49 for a box, while the ready-made one at the food court comes in at $3.99. You should be able to locate the frozen one in your Costco by the other frozen meats. If you're unsure if yours has it, call your local store and ask. I did so, and they not only confirmed they had the item, but they told me the price and how many they had in stock. They will ask if you have a product number since that leads them to an exact item, but they can still help if you don't. I initially searched Costco's website to see if they carried it, but nothing came up when I searched "chicken bake." You can, however, find them on the Costco Business Center website.

As for the food court version, the item was clearly displayed on the menu, but this might vary based on the store. It seems they cook the food court ones in batches, which explains why numbers were called out of sequence. As I was waiting, there were several people whose numbers were called to get their chicken bakes. I waited maybe 5 minutes for my order. Here's a Costco shopping hack: Ask the checkout clerk if you can order your food as you're paying for your the rest of your items. Not all locations have this feature, but it doesn't hurt to inquire.