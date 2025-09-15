Costco's New Bakery Dessert Tray Has Something For Everyone

If there's anything better than a thick, rich, and tasty dessert bar, it's 32 of them — all in one package. That's what Costco shoppers have at their fingertips with the mouth-dropping (and mouth-watering) Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars, available in four luscious flavors. Lined up in tidy, tempting rows, visible beneath the clear packaging, are eight each of the following bars: Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars.

Prices are, as usual, subject to location, but seem to be around $20 at most stores, which comes out to about 60 cents per bar — a true Costco find. As you might imagine, reviews are gushing and enthusiastic thus far. One shopper called them soft and delicious, while another said they were running to Costco in hopes of snagging a box. Another Costco fan called them awesome and shared their plan to freeze them for quick after-dinner desserts (and to keep them out of sight).