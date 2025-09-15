Costco's New Bakery Dessert Tray Has Something For Everyone
If there's anything better than a thick, rich, and tasty dessert bar, it's 32 of them — all in one package. That's what Costco shoppers have at their fingertips with the mouth-dropping (and mouth-watering) Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars, available in four luscious flavors. Lined up in tidy, tempting rows, visible beneath the clear packaging, are eight each of the following bars: Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars.
Prices are, as usual, subject to location, but seem to be around $20 at most stores, which comes out to about 60 cents per bar — a true Costco find. As you might imagine, reviews are gushing and enthusiastic thus far. One shopper called them soft and delicious, while another said they were running to Costco in hopes of snagging a box. Another Costco fan called them awesome and shared their plan to freeze them for quick after-dinner desserts (and to keep them out of sight).
How to get your hands on the new Costco variety dessert bars
Costco goodies tend to fly off shelves, and there's no word yet on how long the new Variety Dessert Bars collection will be available — or how often they'll be replenished. True Costco devotees may be flying toward the bakery section, but you can avoid the sweet-treat crowds by shopping online. The dessert bar collection currently shows a Seattle-area Costco shopping/delivery price of $22.69, fulfilled by Instacart. Delivery is same-day, and you can choose delivery windows roughly every hour and a half. If you're hosting a party or delivering treats for a school outing, this is your gift from the heavens — or at least from Costco.
Though it's a delightful notion to have 32 dessert bars lined up in your pantry or freezer, not everyone is a Costco member. Making them yourself at home is the next best thing, so check out our Ultimate Fudgy Brownies recipe or 15 tips for making the absolute best macarons. If you're new to the concept of "brookies," a mix between a cookie and a brownie, no worries: Here's our own Tasting Table recipe for Traybake Brookies.