Trader Joe's Vs Costco: Which Store Sells The Best Cheesecake?

As a savory dessert lover, it feels like cheesecake was invented just for me. The welcome tang that comes with a well-made cheesecake balances out its mild sweetness; not to mention that it's tailor-made to be garnished with an endless variety of toppings. Cheesecake — particularly lemon or amaretto cheesecake — is one of my favorite desserts to make and to eat, and since a recent taste test of some top-ranked Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors left me wanting more, I jumped at the chance to try and compare this popular dessert from both Trader Joe's and Costco.

I have admittedly high standards for cheesecake. I look for a crisp, crumbly, graham-cracker crust; a smooth, light texture that makes me want another bite; and that undeniable tang that any quality cheesecake possesses. All of these factors came into play when deciding which store has the better cheesecake, but I also took some more practical matters into consideration, such as the size of the confection and each cheesecake's price. My Trader Joe's pick was its frozen New York Deli Style Cheesecake (though Trader Joe's Japanese soufflé cheesecake was also an option), and I got a freshly made, refrigerated cheesecake from Costco's bakery section.