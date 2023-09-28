9 Mistakes People Make When Freezing And Defrosting Cheesecake

It's not a good idea to freeze your cheesecake right after baking it, so don't be tempted to make this common mistake. Even though you may be in a rush to get your cheesecake cooled and into the freezer, you won't do yourself — or your cheesecake — any favors by rushing. While it's easy to think that your cheesecake will chill faster by placing it straight from the oven into the freezer, doing so will be detrimental.

After baking, the important step you can't skip is chilling the cheesecake gradually. If you transfer the cheesecake from a hot oven to your kitchen counter, there's a good chance that the extreme temperature change will cause cracks on the cake's surface. The best method for cooling a cheesecake after baking is to turn off the oven, crack open the oven door, and let the heat slowly escape for about an hour. By doing this, the cheesecake won't be exposed to a sudden, extreme burst of cooler air, and the surface won't form cracks.

Once the cheesecake cools in the oven, transfer it to your kitchen counter to cool down to room temperature. Then, transfer the cheesecake to the refrigerator in its springform pan so the filling can adequately set and develop its trademark creamy, smooth texture. We recommend thoroughly chilling your cheesecake in the refrigerator for 24 hours before freezing it. While this cooling process is lengthy, it's essential for properly freezing cheesecake.