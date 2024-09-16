The Frozen Store-Bought Cheesecake That Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart

To any home baker, cheesecake is known as a high-maintenance dessert that's easy to mess up. It requires time, patience, and precision, but even then it can come out of the oven cracked or burned. On the days when you don't have the patience for all of that, a quick and totally acceptable way to satisfy your cravings is a good frozen cheesecake from the store. Emphasis on good; if you drive to Walmart and buy their Great Value whipped cheesecake, you'll be sorely disappointed. Despite its budget-friendly price and aesthetically pleasing looks, the cheesecake is just not worthy of the name — or your money. Our very own Sara Klimek tested six frozen store-bought cheesecakes and found Walmart's whipped cheesecake to be the worst of the bunch.

Perhaps the greatest indicator that Walmart has really missed the mark with this cheesecake is that over half of the reviews on its official product page are one-star ratings. Customers are very displeased by the flavor, saying it doesn't even resemble the taste of a real cheesecake. They report the cake tastes like sweetened whipped cream, with no notes of cream cheese whatsoever. Even if you're a staunch lover of whipped cream, you'll want to hold off on this cake. Several disappointed buyers said the overall flavor was simply weird, unnatural, and off. The consensus is therefore loud and clear: The cheesecake doesn't taste good, and most people firmly stated they regretted their purchase.