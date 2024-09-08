8 Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've ever been to a shopping mall, chances are you've come across the chain restaurant The Cheesecake Factory at least once or twice. Upon being seated, you're confronted with a truly massive menu that includes everything from pizza and pasta to burgers, salad, sandwiches, and even seafood. But the restaurant isn't known primarily for its entrees, and true to its name, The Cheesecake Factory boasts a whopping 36 cheesecake flavors that customers can enjoy for dessert.

As with any restaurant that has such an expansive menu, there are definitely some dishes you should avoid when dining at The Cheesecake Factory, and its cheesecake selections are no exception. While the chain is known for its titular cheesecakes, some of them simply miss the mark due to being a complete sugar overload or not delivering on promised cheesecake elements. On the other hand, a wide variety of cheesecake options means that you're likely to find at least one you enjoy. In fact, an interesting fact about The Cheesecake Factory is that you can order whole cheesecakes, should you find one that blows your mind.

As a lifelong baker with a particular fondness for cheesecake in nearly any form, I decided to put The Cheesecake Factory to the test by tasting eight of its signature cheesecakes and ranking them. Overall, the results were surprising — many flavors I expected to enjoy were downright disappointing, while a few unexpected flavors ended up coming out on top.