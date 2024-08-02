11 Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering From The Cheesecake Factory

Renee's Fresh Turkey Sandwich is exactly what it sounds like, with no added frills or even cheese. Apart from turkey, it's a simple sandwich with lettuce and tomato, served on a bread loaf.

Frankly, the bread is the best part of this dish, although even that could stand to be a bit more toasted to make the sandwich feel at least somewhat elevated. Squirting on some mustard (or even honey mustard, if the Cheesecake Factory actually wanted to try making this a bit more interesting) and adding another topping or two would take this sandwich to the next level, but alas, this remains a dish to skip for now.

Perhaps its most redeeming quality is that you don't have to eat an entire sandwich — as a lunch special, it comes in a half serving, with a green salad and a cup of soup. Although this sounds like a solid option for those looking for a simple and somewhat healthy lunch, the turkey is dry, which really stands out in a dish that's surprisingly plain, especially considering The Cheesecake Factory's affinity for piling on an excessive amount of ingredients. There's really nothing special about this — you're better off ordering the club sandwich, which at least comes with some bacon, or just preparing a more exciting homemade turkey sandwich.