The Bougie City That's Home To The Oldest Cheesecake Factory Restaurant

Most of us associate bougie Beverly Hills, California with high-end designer shops, swanky eateries along Rodeo Drive, and those famed housewives who film catfights while they sip rose. So, it might come as quite a surprise that the Cheesecake Factory (the chain of restaurants that your family probably dined at for its affordably-priced menu with a plethora of options far beyond cheesecake) started there. But the reality is that the oldest location opened in the 90210 back in 1978.

When you learn the origins of the Cheesecake Factory, it makes more sense as to why it opened its first brick-and-mortar in Beverly Hills. Its humble roots go back to Detroit, Michigan, where Evelyn Overton opened a small bakery to sell her cheesecakes. Eventually, life led her to shutter the business, until she and her husband Oscar Overton moved to Los Angeles and opened the Cheesecake Factory Bakery to sell cheesecakes to the city's restaurants. Their son, David, wanted the family to have its own restaurant, and that's when he opened the first Cheesecake Factory on North Beverly Drive, where it still operates today.

There's no word on exactly why Beverly Hills was chosen for the first location, but we assume David wanted to sling his mother's cheesecakes in one of the best areas. And to be fair, Beverly Hills in the 1970s was a glamorous area but had a small town, familiar vibe among locals compared to the global destination it is today.