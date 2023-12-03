Elevate Dessert Bars With A Dollop Of Meringue

We all love a good dessert bar every now and then — something simple to satisfy the sweet tooth that doesn't require a lot of effort and skill to make. It certainly helps that they're so easy to customize as well. No matter what your preference is, there's undoubtedly a recipe that will fit the bill perfectly. For those who are looking for a small yet unique tweak to elevate a familiar dessert bar, you may find the unexpected answer in a dollop of meringue.

Naturally light and airy, meringue strikes a playful contrast with the dessert bar's density. When torched, it forms a crisp yet delicate exterior that encases the interior in an exciting juxtaposition. Whether your dessert bar is fudgy, crumbly, or any other texture, meringue's unique simplicity makes a complementary pairing each and every time.

Much like the consistency, meringue's flavor is also quite soft: A whisper of sweetness that simply breezes through the taste buds. At first bite, you're greeted with a delicate creaminess that works as a melodic prelude that teases the flavor symphony to come. Meringue's faint taste makes an excellent canvas for pairing with various other ingredients. From bittersweet chocolate, delectably bright fruits, and salty-sweet nuts to anything else your heart desires, meringue has no difficulty mingling with almost any dessert flavor.