How Long Does Cheesecake Last In The Fridge?

The perfect cheesecake has many desirable traits. It has a sweet and creamy flavor and a rich, indulgent texture. One thing it is not, however, is light. A single slice of this rich dessert is all you need to fill you up. As such, it is unlikely that you will ever finish an entire cheesecake the same day you serve it — not without the help of a few guests, as least. This may lead you to wonder how best to store your cheesecake and how long it will last. The answer depends on a few factors, so read on to learn the exact lifespan of your cake and what you can do to lengthen it.

As with most dairy-based dishes, it is necessary to place any leftover cheesecake in the fridge so that it can stay fresh for as long as possible. If placed in the refrigerator in a timely manner, a homemade cheesecake will last anywhere from five to seven days before starting to decline in quality. The type of cheesecake you are enjoying can also be a factor that impacts the shelf life. For example, a commercially-produced cheesecake will last longer than a homemade cheesecake, as these often have stabilizers and preservatives introduced to extend the freshness of the dessert. Another difference that will affect individual cakes is the presence of perishable toppings, like fruit. Sliced fruit only lasts one to five days in the fridge, and this increased perishability will extend to that of your cheesecake.