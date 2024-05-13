Trader Joe's Soufflé Cheesecake Is An Airy Version Of The New York-Style Dessert With An Incredible Value

Dessert fans, take note: Trader Joe's released its new Japanese soufflé cheesecake. This variation might interest cheesecake lovers, as the Japanese-style cheesecake is fluffy and less dense than the American alternative.

I'm a huge cheesecake fan. I craved it all during my recent pregnancy and requested it for my birthday. I even bought one for my husband's birthday, but ultimately ended up freezing most of it ... before slowly but surely eating it myself. I am particularly a fan of the graham cracker crust, which provides a nice texture juxtaposition to the creaminess of the cheesecake. While the soufflé version and the classic New York cheesecake both use cream cheese as the base, they are pretty different.

I've not had the opportunity to try Japanese soufflé cheesecake before this taste test — but you better believe that I want to try a freshly made version as soon as I can find one. I've already yearned for this treat after seeing videos of the fluffy cakes jiggling, which really piqued my interest with this uniquely captivating texture. I've been shopping regularly at Trader Joe's for over 10 years, and being the cheesecake adorer that I am, as soon as I heard about the store's new Japanese soufflé cheesecakes, I hopped over to a nearby location with my infant in tow to give this intriguing confection a go.