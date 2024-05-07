Trader Joe's Has A New Fluffy Cheesecake Treat Straight From Japan

Trader Joe's is at it again with another new item that's sure to make fans flock to their closest location — and this time it's Japanese soufflé cheesecakes available for a limited time. The fluffy cheesecakes might be an ideal choice for shoppers with a sweet tooth who appreciate Trader Joe's newly-released bubble waffles, another Asian-inspired treat that's often found in the streets of Hong Kong. Japanese soufflé cheesecakes have become popular here in the U.S. in the last several years because of their light, fluffy texture and rich taste that sets them apart from the classic cheesecake your local bakery makes. Unsurprisingly, the new product has already been highlighted on Instagram posts and Reddit threads with thousands of interactions.

As for TJ's rendition of the fluffy Japanese delicacy, the soufflé cheesecakes are made with a base of sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese with lemon flavoring according to its product description. The frozen treats are made in Japan according to the chain — so they should provide an authentic taste like the ones found in bakeries and cafes across Japan or at your local Japanese bakery. They're sold in two packs for $3.29 (plus taxes where applicable), so grab a couple of packs while supplies last.