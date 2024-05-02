Trader Joe's Is Launching Its Version Of A Popular Hong Kong Snack

While Trader Joe's offers fewer items than most grocery stores, it sells a wide range of products inspired by Asian cultures. These offerings include its "Ube Spread," a purple yam jam known as ube halaya in the Philippines, an "Indian-style garlic achaar sauce," and a rendition of the popular Japanese seasoning blend, furikake, its "Nori Nori Furikake." Continuing this trend, Trader Joe's is launching its vegan and mochi-like "Bubble Waffles" for $4.49 a box. You'll likely find these waffles with other frozen boxed foods when they're available.

Bubble waffles or gai daan jai (鷄蛋仔) are Hong Kong-style waffles that originated as street food around the 1950s. Hong Kong street vendors did not want to waste their leftover eggs, so they repurposed broken eggs, used a special waffle maker, and invented bubble waffles. In the 1990s, we grew up eating bubble waffles from New York City Chinatown street vendors, and they were always hot, eggy, and inexpensive, about $1 for 20 freshly cooked-up pieces. Today, bubble waffles are available worldwide, from Tokyo to London and Seattle to Ukraine, and are often sold across bubble tea shops in the U.S. as a snack.

While in the past, one would eat bubble waffles plain, these days, bubble waffles serve as a vessel for various sweet and savory toppings. They're similar to the portable, stuffed Japanese crepes, also gaining popularity across the U.S.