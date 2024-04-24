Top Cheesecake With Canned Pie Filling For An Easy Upgrade
A classic cheesecake recipe can be perfectly delicious, but when you need a special dessert for a dinner party, a simple cake suddenly feels plain. When your other dishes are taking up time and you can't spare more than a minute to dress up your cake, reach for a simple addition: canned pie filling. Topping your dessert with a fruity filling is a delicious tip to make the perfect cheesecake for a celebratory meal.
There are so many ways to use canned pie filling, and all are super convenient. With a wide range of flavors, you can easily find a version to complement your cheesecake. No need to spend hours preparing a fruity topping from scratch; simply open a can and spoon it over your cake for a burst of flavor and color. The fruity notes add a sweet-tart complexity to each bite, balancing the richness of the cream cheese. (And no, we won't tell anyone if you use a store-bought cake.)
Popular cherry pie filling adds a sweet and sour contrast to the creamy cake. Bursting with juicy bits, blueberry filling creates a delightful summery feel, and for a touch of autumn, apple pie filling adds a hearty texture and warm, spicy notes. Looking for something tropical? Pineapple brings sunshine to your cheesecake in every bite. You can also mix and match different flavors for exciting combinations. Layering blueberry and lemon fillings can produce a refreshing cheesecake that's perfect for spring and summer.
More ways to dress up pie filling cheesecake
Why stop at adding pie filling to your cheesecake? You can also drizzle caramel or chocolate sauce over the top for an added touch of decadence. Caramel would be delicious with apple filling, while chocolate pairs well with cherries or strawberries. Or, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or a splash of liqueur to the filling for extra flavor. You can even create a two-toned topping by swirling dollops of whipped cream with your chosen filling, for a visually stunning and texturally delightful dessert.
Canned pie filling is also easy to mix directly into no-bake cheesecakes. Simply make the filling as directed, then fold in your favorite pie filling and pour it over a graham cracker crust. Refrigerate it and enjoy an especially fruit-forward cheesecake come dinnertime. To go in a different route, you could even try this trick with canned pumpkin pie filling.
The one thing to be mindful of is the moisture content in the pie filling, as the excess water can make your cheesecake soggy. To avoid this, consider draining some of the liquid or gel off the pie filling before using it. You could also cook it down to make it thicker. Whether you prefer a traditional New York-style cheesecake or a lighter no-bake version, there's no doubt that pie filling can make every bite more enjoyable.