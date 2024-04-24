Top Cheesecake With Canned Pie Filling For An Easy Upgrade

A classic cheesecake recipe can be perfectly delicious, but when you need a special dessert for a dinner party, a simple cake suddenly feels plain. When your other dishes are taking up time and you can't spare more than a minute to dress up your cake, reach for a simple addition: canned pie filling. Topping your dessert with a fruity filling is a delicious tip to make the perfect cheesecake for a celebratory meal.

There are so many ways to use canned pie filling, and all are super convenient. With a wide range of flavors, you can easily find a version to complement your cheesecake. No need to spend hours preparing a fruity topping from scratch; simply open a can and spoon it over your cake for a burst of flavor and color. The fruity notes add a sweet-tart complexity to each bite, balancing the richness of the cream cheese. (And no, we won't tell anyone if you use a store-bought cake.)

Popular cherry pie filling adds a sweet and sour contrast to the creamy cake. Bursting with juicy bits, blueberry filling creates a delightful summery feel, and for a touch of autumn, apple pie filling adds a hearty texture and warm, spicy notes. Looking for something tropical? Pineapple brings sunshine to your cheesecake in every bite. You can also mix and match different flavors for exciting combinations. Layering blueberry and lemon fillings can produce a refreshing cheesecake that's perfect for spring and summer.