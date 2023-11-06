19 Delicious Cheesecake Recipes To Bake This Fall

Cheesecake: it's the king of desserts. This delicious confection can be traced back to the ancient Greeks, who are credited with inventing the recipe for cheesecake by combining fresh cheese with honey and flour and baking it on a griddle. Their creation was so calorically dense that it was reputedly served to fuel athletes during the first-ever Olympic Games. However, it wasn't until the 1930s that the recipe started taking on characteristics of the cheesecake we know and love today, including substituting fresh curd cheese with cream cheese.

There are many versions of cheesecake, including traditional New York-style, mini cheesecakes, and even cheesecake dips infused with chocolate and fruit. Here are some of our favorite ways to transform cheesecake into a unique dessert fit for Olympians ... or maybe just the guests at your next fall-season dinner party.