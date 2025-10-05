How To Transform Costco Pumpkin Pie Into The Ultimate Party Dessert
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of Costco's most beloved fall bakery items is its large-scale pumpkin pie, which is a fantastic feature on any autumnal table. The giant dessert is perfect to serve when carefully portioned into smaller slices. However, a clever hack shared on TikTok takes this a step further by transforming a classic Costco pumpkin pie into an array of mini, must-have offerings. Simply use a round cookie cutter to extract uniform pieces of pie that can be set on a plate.
Of the many TikTok food hacks that are worth trying, this tip is all treat and no trick as it makes your pumpkin pie that much more accessible and aesthetic. It'll even take the mess and guesswork out of slicing, allowing you to focus on finding fun ways to take your store-bought pumpkin pie to the next level, such as drizzling warm caramel sauce over top or adding a swirl of whipped topping to each piece.
Depending on the size of the cookie or biscuit cutter you use, this method will yield a varying (albeit fair) number of pie pieces. If you don't want to use a round cookie cutter, you can try using square or pumpkin-shaped ones. As for the remaining pie, you can easily use leftover bits to mix up a batch of frosty and festive milkshakes to prevent food waste and make the most out of this Costco-sized confection.
Decorating your mini Costco pumpkin pies
Whether store-bought or homemade, one of the easiest ways to complement a pumpkin pie is with your favorite whipped topping. Considering that the heavy lifting of making a pumpkin pie is already out of the way thanks to Costco's gargantuan offering, this frees up time for you to prepare a scratch-made whipped cream (or simply thaw a tub of Cool Whip) after cutting the pie into smaller, individually sized pieces. A dash of freshly grated nutmeg or a sprinkle of cinnamon over top of a whipped cream dollop will definitely complete the look.
These mini pies make an excellent dessert when served on their own. Otherwise, they can also be added to a pumpkin-themed dessert plate or grazing board. Pair the pies with pumpkin spice cupcakes, gingersnap cookies, or warmly poached fruit. With so many autumnal offerings available during the fall, you'll have no shortage of go-withs for a festive bite.
Additionally, you can let party guests customize their own pies by setting up a toppings bar. Fill bowls with mini marshmallows, edible decorations like Wilton's Fall Sprinkles Mix, and portions of candied pecans, toasted walnuts, or spiced almonds. For lighter complementary toppings, you can also provide plain Greek yogurt or pepitas. No matter how you slice it — or cut it — these mini Costco pumpkin pies will be a star of any seasonal spread.