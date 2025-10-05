How To Transform Costco Pumpkin Pie Into The Ultimate Party Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of Costco's most beloved fall bakery items is its large-scale pumpkin pie, which is a fantastic feature on any autumnal table. The giant dessert is perfect to serve when carefully portioned into smaller slices. However, a clever hack shared on TikTok takes this a step further by transforming a classic Costco pumpkin pie into an array of mini, must-have offerings. Simply use a round cookie cutter to extract uniform pieces of pie that can be set on a plate.

Of the many TikTok food hacks that are worth trying, this tip is all treat and no trick as it makes your pumpkin pie that much more accessible and aesthetic. It'll even take the mess and guesswork out of slicing, allowing you to focus on finding fun ways to take your store-bought pumpkin pie to the next level, such as drizzling warm caramel sauce over top or adding a swirl of whipped topping to each piece.

Depending on the size of the cookie or biscuit cutter you use, this method will yield a varying (albeit fair) number of pie pieces. If you don't want to use a round cookie cutter, you can try using square or pumpkin-shaped ones. As for the remaining pie, you can easily use leftover bits to mix up a batch of frosty and festive milkshakes to prevent food waste and make the most out of this Costco-sized confection.