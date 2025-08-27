One Of Costco's Most Beloved Fall Bakery Items Has Already Been Spotted

The arrival of fall is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: Pumpkin season. Yesterday, Costco's infamous Pumpkin Pie was spotted at a store in Van Nuys, California, signaling the change of seasons — and the return of autumnal food favorites. In an August 26, 2025, Instagram post, Costco blogger sister duo, Yessenia and Evelyn (aka @costcosisters), shared a photo of the beloved fall bakery item in the pastry case, writing, "PUMPKIN PIE IS BACK!!" accompanied by a megaphone emoji.

Costco's Pumpkin Pie is popular (and highly anticipated) for good reason. It's creamy, not too sweet, and made with real pumpkin in a tried-and-true recipe that stands the test of time — since it was first introduced in 1987, to be exact. Costco reportedly sells millions of units of the pie annually, especially right before Thanksgiving. The $5.99, 12-inch, store-bought pumpkin pie is so dear to customers that many prefer it over the best homemade pumpkin recipes. And when it's not available in stores (or when it sells out), there are an abundance of copycat recipes on the internet to go around.

Costco usually sells its pumpkin pie for a limited time between September and December. However, @costcosisters' early spotting of the dessert, while exciting, is nothing new. Though there hasn't been a clear nationwide launch of Costco's fan-favorite pie, in recent years, the value retailer usually starts stocking select stores with the seasonal treat around the last week of August and continues throughout September.