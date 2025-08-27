One Of Costco's Most Beloved Fall Bakery Items Has Already Been Spotted
The arrival of fall is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: Pumpkin season. Yesterday, Costco's infamous Pumpkin Pie was spotted at a store in Van Nuys, California, signaling the change of seasons — and the return of autumnal food favorites. In an August 26, 2025, Instagram post, Costco blogger sister duo, Yessenia and Evelyn (aka @costcosisters), shared a photo of the beloved fall bakery item in the pastry case, writing, "PUMPKIN PIE IS BACK!!" accompanied by a megaphone emoji.
Costco's Pumpkin Pie is popular (and highly anticipated) for good reason. It's creamy, not too sweet, and made with real pumpkin in a tried-and-true recipe that stands the test of time — since it was first introduced in 1987, to be exact. Costco reportedly sells millions of units of the pie annually, especially right before Thanksgiving. The $5.99, 12-inch, store-bought pumpkin pie is so dear to customers that many prefer it over the best homemade pumpkin recipes. And when it's not available in stores (or when it sells out), there are an abundance of copycat recipes on the internet to go around.
Costco usually sells its pumpkin pie for a limited time between September and December. However, @costcosisters' early spotting of the dessert, while exciting, is nothing new. Though there hasn't been a clear nationwide launch of Costco's fan-favorite pie, in recent years, the value retailer usually starts stocking select stores with the seasonal treat around the last week of August and continues throughout September.
Costco's Pumpkin Pie is a good bang for your buck (and tastebuds)
The late-summer launch of Pumpkin Pie, while seemingly just beginning, will surely have Costco and pumpkin fans alike asking the question: Is it too early? (Though they know the answer.) Versatile as it is tasty, pumpkin pie, like other fan-favorite store-bought pumpkin treats, is great to enjoy over the holidays or the months leading up to them. Plus, the pie freezes well, so you can always stock up on a few to keep on hand in the freezer as the weather cools and cozy gatherings begin.
At just under $6, Costco's Pumpkin Pie comes out to around 0.50 cents a slice for 12 servings. Costco may be known for its deals, but in this economy, you really can't beat that. From the looks of a Costco Reddit post about whether or not the legendary pie really lives up to all the hype, the dessert clearly offers the perfect balance of pumpkin spice and price, with users sharing opinions like: "Incredible value" and "Can't even make a normal 12[-inch] one for [its] price, let alone buy one already made."
Since the retailer does typically roll out the pumpkin pies in late August and throughout September, be sure to stop by your local Costco to check for the dessert. And in the months ahead, try out other perfect-for-fall treats such as Costco bakery's Apple Pie (which can be transformed into a new dessert with one easy technique) or its Pumpkin Cheesecake, which usually makes an appearance before Thanksgiving. 'Tis the season already, it seems.