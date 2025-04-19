6 Popular Cakes At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

Who among us doesn't find some small joy in taking a bite out of a moist, freshly made cake? Even better if the cake is made from scratch, with love and attention. Sometimes, though, busy schedules leave little time for baking. And, though it's easy enough to elevate a boxed cake mix, a time crunch can occasionally make store-bought cakes a necessity. My mother, ever the baker, has even ordered a custom Costco cake for the occasional childhood birthday. That fact alone is a testament to the store's cakes being at least satisfactory. That said, it's been ages since I've had a cake from the warehouse's bakery section.

This tasting pits all the cakes available at my local Costco against each other in a cutthroat showdown to see which is truly the best. I'll say off the bat, none of these cakes are bad (this coming from a baker). Did any cake floor me? No. But each would be a perfectly acceptable addition to a child's birthday party or a potluck where you're in charge of dessert. Obviously, my own taste preferences played a role in this ranking, but some cakes were truly more impressive than the rest. I'll also say that, were I giving each of these cakes a ranking out of 10, all would probably fall somewhere in the 6-7 range. They all were relatively similar quality-wise, so which you choose will probably just depend on what flavor you have a hankering for.