The Ideal Cake To Use For A Moist And Delicious Tres Leches

On paper, a tres leches cake recipe seems to defy baking logic. Why would anyone want to drench a light and airy cake in liquid? But it's this unique construction that creates a symphony of flavor and texture, proving there are many routes to a delicious cake. Tres leches translates from Spanish to "three milks" and is named after the combination of evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream or milk that is poured over a baked, airy cake and left to sit until the cake has absorbed all the liquid and become pudding-like but still sliceable.

Tres leches cake is not a complicated recipe to make, but there are several ways things can go wrong, including ending up with a soggy, wet cake that falls apart or a dry, heavy cake that does not evenly or fully absorb the soaking milks. The fix for these issues, in addition to using the right amount of milks, comes down to the type of cake used for tres leches cake. A sponge cake, named for the appearance and texture of what it mimics, is the best cake to bake for a sublime tres leches.