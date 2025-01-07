14 Types Of Cheesecake, Explained

The New York-style cheesecake is one of the most easily recognizable and iconic American desserts out there. The New York-style cheesecake has Jewish roots, tracing back to — you guessed it — NYC. Arnold Reuben, a Jewish-German immigrant living in the city, was said to have substituted the cheese in a cheese pie for curds. It's those curds that gave the cake its luscious, thick texture. And in case you were wondering, Reuben is also credited for another classic dish: the Reuben sandwich.

Reuben then took his recipe for cheesecake and served it up to New York City's elite at his string of restaurants. However, across town, Leo "Lindy" Lindemann was serving up a similar style of cheesecake — but this one was topped with a strawberry gel concoction. An iteration of this recipe (which was believed to have been sourced from Lindy's chef) appeared in a 1948 copy of The Los Angeles Times and featured a "cookie dough crust" with a cream cheese- and heavy cream-based filling.

The New York-style cheesecake that we know today is often served with a graham cracker crust. Though heavy cream is a popular addition to the filling, some folks will also add sour cream to make it super rich. Moreover, this cake differs from the others because it's typically baked in a springform pan until it's set, then the temperature is gradually decreased to prevent it from cracking.

