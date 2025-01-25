How To Achieve Velvety Smooth Chocolate Mousse Using Cocoa Powder

Chocolate mousse is simultaneously decadent and light, with a creamy consistency that melts in your mouth. Tips you need for a perfect chocolate mousse may argue over the merits of whipped egg whites versus whipped cream, but chocolate bars are usually the one ingredient all mousse recipes share. Cocoa powder may not be the most common form of chocolate for mousse, but we've consulted Victoria Johnson, head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market, on how cocoa powder can transform into a velvety smooth chocolate mousse.

"When using cocoa powder in your chocolate mousse, be sure to use high-quality cocoa powder and sift it to remove any clumps," Johnson says. "It's also important to add liquid (like milk) to help the cocoa powder mix evenly into the mousse and to prevent any grit. Since cocoa powder is not sweetened and is more bitter than chocolate, add a little extra sugar for balance."

There are many types of cocoa powder to choose from, but some high-quality brands that pack a powerful punch include Guittard's Cocoa Rouge, Ghirardelli Majestic, and Valrhona Pure cocoa powder. Cocoa powder needs liquid to help it dissolve into a smooth consistency similar to that of melted chocolate. Hot milk will it help dissolve more effectively; pour a thin stream of hot milk into cocoa powder and sugar, whisking to combine until smooth. Then, you can proceed with blending in egg yolks and folding in whipped egg whites like we do in this dreamy chocolate mousse cake recipe.

