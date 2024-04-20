10 Tips You Need For Making Perfect Chocolate Mousse

Is there anything more ethereal than a perfect mousse? This dessert may seem simple at first glance, but achieving a fluffy, creamy, rich, yet airy mousse is actually quite a feat.

According to Britannica, mousse is a "savoury or sweet dish with the consistency of a dense foam, composed of a puréed chief ingredient mixed with stiffly beaten egg whites, whipped cream, or both." Its origins aren't clear, but one of its first appearances on paper is when Antoine Beauvilliers, one of the first restaurateurs in Paris, included mousse — chocolate mousse — in his book "L'Art du Cuisiner," published in 1814.

Regardless of its history, mousse nirvana is all about nailing the technique. The stable whip, delicate folding, and patience to let it all set will make or break your mousse — and don't worry, we've got tips if you've got a broken mousse on your hands.

We turned to two formidable pastry chefs to share the need-to-know tips to help you make the perfect mousse. Said M'Dahoma, a.k.a. The Pastry Nerd, has a PhD in Neuroscience (we promise it's not required to make great mousse) and teaches pastry and baking courses in Calgary, Canada. Saura Kline is a pastry chef at the Halcyon Hotel in Denver, a food blogger, and the author of four dessert cookbooks. With insight from these pros, the perfect chocolate mousse is only some whisking and folding away.