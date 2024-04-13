How To Store Chocolate Mousse In The Fridge And Freezer

Chocolate mousse is one of those finicky foods where the texture not only matters, but it's the main reason why you'd choose this dessert. It can take a lot of work to make the perfect luscious mousse — whether you use avocado for richness or just rely on eggs alone, it's essential to create an airy, whipped consistency and avoid the pitfall of graininess. If you (somehow) have leftovers after all that time and effort, you'll want to store them correctly so they don't droop into a soggy lump the next time you go to dig in.

If you know you're going to revisit your leftover mousse within a few days (which is the most likely option), you can stick it in the fridge, where it will last for up to five days. However, it'll be at its best within the first two days, so you may not want to leave it for longer than that. Either way, it's essential to seal your mousse as much as possible to prevent it from drying out; if it's in a cup, jar, or ramekin, cover it with plastic wrap, or transfer it to an air-tight container. For the former option, allow the wrap to touch the mousse to eliminate excess air (which can also lead to moisture loss), or choose as small of a container as possible for the latter.