Toasted White Chocolate Mousse Recipe

When it comes to sophisticated desserts, there's not much that can beat a chocolate mousse. This version, developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, is certain to impress your guests and satisfy that sweet tooth.

Mousse is thought to have been invented, not by a chef, but by the French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and is at its simplest the result of aerating a base of one sort or other. Because of its light and fluffy texture, you can make a mousse out of a number of base ingredients, including some savory ones, such as an avocado mousse. It is, however, most commonly made sweet and served as a dessert, and chocolate mousse is an enduring favorite.

In this recipe, white chocolate is toasted before making the mousse. This process gives the white chocolate a nuttier and more caramelized flavor as well as a richer golden color, which adds complexity and depth to the resulting dessert. Combine that with a beautifully light and airy texture, and this mousse is the perfect dessert to follow a hearty meal. It can be garnished with a simple dollop of whipped cream, or you could top the mousse with a few berries to complement the sweetness of the toasted white chocolate.