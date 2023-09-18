How Julia Child's Chocolate Mousse Relies On Eggs Alone For A Fluffy Texture

There was no shortage of revolutionary recipes and cooking tips that came about when "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" was first published in 1961. Of course, of the three women who wrote the book, none became more iconic than Julia Child. She brought age-old cooking traditions to generations of admirers, and many of Julia Child's cooking tips are still in use. In one of her early episodes of "The French Chef" (seen here on YouTube), she showcased her chocolate mousse recipe from that first book, which featured a traditional French method of utilizing eggs.

In Julia's recipe, eggs are used to achieve the thick, yet fluffy texture of the chocolate mousse. What makes this recipe relatively uncommon for U.S. mousse-makers back then is that she uses both separated yolks and whites to achieve the mousse's texture. Common aerators for mousse include whipped cream, stiff egg whites, or pâte à bombe, which is egg yolks whisked with sugar. What Julia does is create a fusion of the latter two. The fat from the yolks thickens and stabilizes the mousse, while the aeration of the whipped whites provides the body and lightness.

This preparation of eggs is quite common in French cooking, however, as Julia points out in the episode. If you're going to try it, be careful with the egg yolks in particular, as they can curdle if you're not paying close enough attention. This all may sound incredibly technical, but in the hands of the master, it is downright simple.