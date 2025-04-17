13 Unconventional Yet Genius Ways To Use Store-Bought Cookies

Store-bought cookies are a solid option when you're craving a sweet treat but just don't have the time or energy (or, let's be honest, skill) to make your own cookies at home. But if you're assuming the only way to consume them is just by eating them straight up, you're wrong. There's actually a lot more you can do with store-bought cookies than you may assume. From creating your own cookie ice cream sandwiches to combining them with other snacks, the possibilities for your store-bought cookies are almost endless.

We've collected a list of some unconventional, albeit genius, ways to use store-bought cookies in your kitchen. Whether you have leftover cookies that you simply need to use up, or you're simply looking for creative sweet treats you can make at home with minimal baking required, these ideas are sure to sate your sweet tooth every time. It's a great way to prevent food waste in your kitchen and switch up your dessert routine so you always have something fun and exciting to snack on. So, grab a package of chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, or any other cookies of your choice, and learn how to incorporate them into these sweet snack ideas.