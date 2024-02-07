Bananas And Oats Are All You Need For Delicious 2-Ingredient Cookies

Sometimes, it feels like the best desserts are the ones that don't require much effort. Whether it's a box of chocolate muffin mix or cookies from a delectable batch of dough, they're the perfect sweet treats. For a delicious, yet easy dessert, all you need is oatmeal and bananas.

When you're searching for something sweet and can't seem to find any of the right ingredients, two pantry staples will satisfy your sweet tooth. When mixed together, bananas and oatmeal make for a batch of cookies that comes together in only a few minutes. A ripe banana is all you need for the perfect amount of sweetness, but if you desire something more saccharine, a dash of honey or sugar can be added.

The banana doesn't need to be ripe just for the flavor but for the texture as well. When it's soft, it can easily be mashed together with the oatmeal to form a round ball. Add ripe bananas to a bowl along with rolled or quick oats and mash them together, pouring a little more oatmeal until the bananas are covered. Form the cookies into balls and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 12 minutes, or until the oats look slightly browned. You can also heat them in the air fryer at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.