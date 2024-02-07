Bananas And Oats Are All You Need For Delicious 2-Ingredient Cookies
Sometimes, it feels like the best desserts are the ones that don't require much effort. Whether it's a box of chocolate muffin mix or cookies from a delectable batch of dough, they're the perfect sweet treats. For a delicious, yet easy dessert, all you need is oatmeal and bananas.
When you're searching for something sweet and can't seem to find any of the right ingredients, two pantry staples will satisfy your sweet tooth. When mixed together, bananas and oatmeal make for a batch of cookies that comes together in only a few minutes. A ripe banana is all you need for the perfect amount of sweetness, but if you desire something more saccharine, a dash of honey or sugar can be added.
The banana doesn't need to be ripe just for the flavor but for the texture as well. When it's soft, it can easily be mashed together with the oatmeal to form a round ball. Add ripe bananas to a bowl along with rolled or quick oats and mash them together, pouring a little more oatmeal until the bananas are covered. Form the cookies into balls and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 12 minutes, or until the oats look slightly browned. You can also heat them in the air fryer at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.
What else can you add to oat and banana cookies?
When combined with a few other ingredients, banana oat cookies can be turned into a delicious, on-the-go breakfast. Add a splash of almond milk and some flavored protein powder to make it more filling. Sprinkle dried berries, chopped walnuts, or slivered almonds into the batter and form it into one large cookie. Within 10-12 minutes in the air fryer, you'll have a breakfast cookie with the sweetness of banana cookies and the nutty flavor of oatmeal raisin cookies.
If you desire something richer, dark chocolate brings decadence to the banana oat cookies. Add chocolate chips into the batter or finely chop a dark chocolate bar and sprinkle it into the bowl before mashing up the ingredients. The chocolate will slightly melt into the gooey cookie, delivering pockets of sweetness throughout. For a nutty, toasted topping, add grated coconut on top before baking.
A dash of cinnamon and nutmeg will bring some warmth to the nutty, sweet dessert. Add nutmeg extract and cinnamon sugar to the batter before heating it in the oven or air fryer. In the last few minutes, drizzle caramel on top and finish off the dessert with a sprinkle of sea salt.