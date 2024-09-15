The Scientific Reason Milk And Cookies Are Such A Good Pairing

It doesn't take a scientist to understand that the duo of milk and cookies is one of the most comforting, delicious, and treasured combinations known. It does, however, take a scientist to break down the concrete facts behind the success of this pairing — because there are, as it turns out, explanations as to why milk and cookies do team up so well together that go beyond "it tastes good." So, what do we know about the science of milk and cookies, especially classic chocolate chip cookies? For starters, both chocolate and milk contain phospholipids, which act as emulsifiers.

Emulsifiers blend and distribute fats and non-fats, like chocolate's cocoa butter and sugar. The phospholipids in both work together when you dunk a chocolate chip cookie in milk. The milk's emulsifiers actually smooth the chocolate's components as you take a bite and chew, so you get a full, rich, sweet flavor and texture faster than you would without the milk. Milk also coats your tongue, spreading out the bite itself and also forming a bit of a barrier between your tastebuds and the cookie, which makes its sweetness less intense and more palatable. The smooth, more neutral coating of the milk cuts any potentially cloying, sugary notes, and keeps you coming back for more perfectly balanced cookie bites.