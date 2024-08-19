The California Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream

Costco's Kirkland Signature super premium vanilla ice cream stands out thanks to its delectable texture, and while it wasn't included in the tastings for our ranking of 12 grocery store-bought vanilla ice creams, it would've certainly impressed. Customers swear it beats out other name brands — with a texture that's often compared to Trader Joe's vanilla ice cream, which our taste testers ranked second. Interestingly enough, the two are actually made by the same California brand: Humboldt Creamery.

Vanilla ice cream is classic for a reason — and Costco's super premium vanilla ice cream has a texture that lives up to its name. This ice cream is described as dense and ultra-creamy, with a subtle vanilla flavor that strikes just the perfect amount of sweetness. Plus, it's sold at roughly half the price per volume of name brands. Still, you have to wonder, what makes it so great? As demonstrated in the similarities with TJ's ice cream, that can be attested to who makes it.

Humboldt Creamery is a dairy co-op in Fortuna, California — a town in the county after which the creamery is named. The founder and owner, Rich Ghilarducci, was born there. According to him, Costco comes to Humboldt for all its ice cream because they believe the flavor of the milk is special. "They want all their ice cream in any of their product lines in the United States to come from milk out of Humboldt County," he said in a 2016 interview with North Coast Journal.