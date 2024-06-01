For The Best Store-Brand Vanilla Ice Cream, Skip Trader Joe's And Head To Wegmans

Most grocery store chains have proprietary brands for household staples, from peanut butter to cooking oils. Store-brand products once had negative connotations, considered lower-quality generic versions. However, many store brands have garnered quite the following. Trader Joe's is a prime example of how successful a store brand can become, with products comparable in quality and taste to some of the most renowned national brands. However, if you're looking for the best store-brand vanilla ice cream, Trader Joe's lags behind Wegmans.

We did an in-depth taste test of 12 grocery store-brand vanilla ice creams, and Wegmans Madagascar Vanilla Premium French Ice Cream was at the top of the list. Trader Joe's Super Premium French Vanilla ice cream came in second. Both products are French vanilla varieties, alluding to the addition of egg yolks to the recipe, which results in the creamiest, most custard-like consistency. While the creamy consistency is a strong suit for both store brands, Wegmans wins the taste test.

While the whole vanilla bean isn't on the ingredients list of either brand, Wegmans uses vanilla extract and Trader Joe's uses vanilla flavor. Vanilla extract is made from pure vanilla beans, while vanilla flavor is artificial. Therefore, you get a pure and rich vanilla flavor with Wegmans and a fake, chemical aftertaste with the vanilla flavor in Trader Joe's ice cream.