The Easy Way To Make Your Costco Cookies Last Longer, According To Reddit
The only negative to buying baked goods from Costco could also be seen as a positive, depending on how you look at it, and that is the enormous quantity in which most Costco items are sold. Sure, it's economical, but watching two dozen Costco cookies slowly perish on your counter is no fun. Luckily, according to Reddit, there is a ways to save these sweet treats.
If you've recently found yourself with a surplus of Costco cookies or you're a fan of a seasonal cookie and want to stock up (like the Marshmallow Crispy Cookie that had fans running to the store), Reddit is home to tips and tricks for making them last longer. One Reddit user shared, "Stick 'em in the freezer! They'll last months with no texture or flavor compromise."
To properly store Costco bakery cookies in the freezer, a handful of Reddit users recommend transferring the cookies to an airtight container as soon as you get them home. One person shared, "They will last several weeks that way, but it depends a little on how humid your climate is."You can also layer the cookies between sheets of parchment paper or wax paper to prevent them from sticking together in the freezer. Then, when you're ready to enjoy, you can let the cookies thaw at room temperature, pop them in the microwave in short bursts until warm, or, as another Redditor suggested, "pop them in the air fryer for a bit!"
How long Costco cookies will last in the freezer and other ideas
As for how long Costco cookies tend to last before needing to be frozen, Reddit says around a week or so. But that can vary depending on the cookie type and when the cookies were purchased. As for how long they'll keep in the freezer, you'll be happy to learn that you can store cookies in the freezer for up to 12 months, per the USDA. That means you don't need to worry about hitting a daily cookie quota before they get stale and crunchy on your counter.
There are lots of unconventional yet genius ways to repurpose store-bought cookies before deciding to freeze them. Make your own cookie butter for a decadent condiment, or break cookies into bits and pour milk over for a cookie cereal that any child or kid at heart would devour. If and when it does come time to transfer the cookies to the freezer, don't be afraid to have some fun with that process. Rather than freezing the cookies as they are, try making fun and easy cookie ice cream sandwiches. Adding toppings and fillings or dipping them in chocolate can not only be a great heat-free cooking activity, but it also adds new life to the withering leftover Costco cookies. Whatever you do, don't let your Costco cookies go to waste, as they're just too good for that.