The Easy Way To Make Your Costco Cookies Last Longer, According To Reddit

The only negative to buying baked goods from Costco could also be seen as a positive, depending on how you look at it, and that is the enormous quantity in which most Costco items are sold. Sure, it's economical, but watching two dozen Costco cookies slowly perish on your counter is no fun. Luckily, according to Reddit, there is a ways to save these sweet treats.

If you've recently found yourself with a surplus of Costco cookies or you're a fan of a seasonal cookie and want to stock up (like the Marshmallow Crispy Cookie that had fans running to the store), Reddit is home to tips and tricks for making them last longer. One Reddit user shared, "Stick 'em in the freezer! They'll last months with no texture or flavor compromise."

To properly store Costco bakery cookies in the freezer, a handful of Reddit users recommend transferring the cookies to an airtight container as soon as you get them home. One person shared, "They will last several weeks that way, but it depends a little on how humid your climate is."You can also layer the cookies between sheets of parchment paper or wax paper to prevent them from sticking together in the freezer. Then, when you're ready to enjoy, you can let the cookies thaw at room temperature, pop them in the microwave in short bursts until warm, or, as another Redditor suggested, "pop them in the air fryer for a bit!"