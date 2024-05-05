How Long Can You Store Cookies In The Freezer Before They Lose Their Quality?

That said, if you're storing bar cookies like cheesecake, raspberry, or key lime bars, their stay in the freezer should not last beyond two to three months. Moisture-rich baking products like these are at risk of their texture degrading much quicker. Additionally, sweet, delicate meringue cookies and frosted varieties might not hold up as well as others. However, you can always freeze cookies sans frosting and icing and wait to decorate when you are ready to eat them.

To freeze your cookies, make certain you do so individually so they don't stick together and end up breaking. This process just requires a little prep work and a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. First, make sure your cookies are fully cooled. Then create a single layer of cookies on the lined baking sheet — no overlapping or touching. Place this in the freezer for an hour to flash-freeze and they will then be ready to be placed in your freezer-safe container and into the freezer for their hibernation. After flash-freezing, they won't stick together in a tub or bag.

When you are ready to enjoy your frozen cookies, allow a little time for them to thaw properly. Just 15 to 30 minutes will do the trick. And, while the microwave is a friend in many ways, thawing your cookies in this appliance is not the best idea. It can cause more damage to the texture than it can immediate gratification.