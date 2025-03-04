5 Fun, Easy Ways To Dress Up Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Even without adornments, cookie ice cream sandwiches are hard to beat. An ample scoop of rich ice cream wedged between two chewy cookies — what's not to like? And with all the different varieties of cookies and ice cream available in stores (even more, if you include homemade), the sheer number of flavor pairings is limitless. But if you're up for taking it all a step further, you can give these tempting treats their glow-up. Whether you're cutting them into fun shapes, coating the edges with tasty, colorful bits, or dipping, drizzling, or even sneaking in surprise fillings, there's no shortage of easy ways to dress up your cookie ice cream sandwiches.

The best thing about it? It's tailor-made for fun! When it comes to bedazzling these lil babies, it can be as simple or as complicated as you like. Short on time? Buy premade ice cream sandwiches and skip directly to the creative part. Go all in, baking fresh cookies and mixing up a batch of homemade no-churn ice cream, giving you total control over your glorious frozen confection. Buy cookies and ice cream and assemble these icy cookie sammys yourself — or any combination in between. Mix things up at your next gathering by offering your guests a DIY cookie ice cream sandwich station, keeping things simple while also giving kids and adults a fun experience to mix and match tasty embellishments and achieve their best ice cream sandwiches.